Nation and World

Police: 1 man dies in ‘towing dispute’ in Maryland

The Associated Press
October 6, 2019 - 11:11 am
 

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland say one man is dead and another one is in custody following a “towing dispute.”

The Prince George’s County Police Department says the altercation between the two men happened around 1:55 a.m. Sunday in College Park. Neither man was immediately identified.

Police tweeted that responding officers found the men “in a physical struggle” and separated them. Officers performed CPR on a man who was unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

