Police arrest woman who allegedly tried to kidnap boy from LA McDonald’s

LOS ANGELES — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy from a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles.

Police say the woman went into the restaurant on East Olympic Boulevard at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, picked up the boy and carried him outside.

KABC-TV says she tried to get into a parked car but a witness stopped her and she ran off.

However, police say the same woman may have tried to snatch another 4-year-old boy Wednesday in the same area.

Police say the boy was walking with a family member when a woman came up, pulled his hand and tried to walk away with him.

The woman was stopped and ran off.

According to police, the woman, identified as Maralyn Ramos, was taken into custody Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.