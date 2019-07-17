87°F
Nation and World

Police: Florida man tied up wife’s lover, cut off his penis

The Associated Press
July 17, 2019 - 6:40 am
 

BELL, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man held his wife’s lover at gunpoint, cut off the man’s penis and fled with it.

News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor’s home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors. Deputies say the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.

An arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.

The victim was hospitalized.

