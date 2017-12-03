Police ID suspect who opened fire at California hospital

California authorities have identified a gunman who fired through a glass door at a hospital emergency room before being shot and wounded by police. Nobody inside Bakersfield Heart Hospital was struck by the gunfire Friday.

The Bakersfield Californian newspaper reports police on Saturday identified the suspect as Brandon Clark, a 44-year-old resident of Big Sur.

After opening fire, Clark went inside the hospital and then walked back outside, where police shot him. He’s in critical condition.

Police say Clark is related to a hospital employee but had no contact with his relative prior to the incident. The person does not appear to have been a target.

Investigators haven’t identified a motive. They say Clark may have been under the influence of drugs.

He could face assault and firearm charges.