63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Police: Man caught after robbing bank in front of off-duty officer

The Associated Press
October 29, 2019 - 3:16 pm
 

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a man suspected of several bank robberies was arrested after he robbed a bank in front of an off-duty police officer.

News outlets report 51-year-old Fletcher Dorsett was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery, assault and theft.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach says Dorsett robbed a teller Monday by passing her a note demanding money.

Peach says an off-duty Baltimore County officer ran after Dorsett once the teller said she was robbed. Peach says the officer tackled Dorsett and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Annapolis police said they were searching for Dorsett in connection with a Wells Fargo robbery on Oct. 16 and several other robberies nearby. He was released from prison last month for robbing a bank in 2007.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Killer’s daughter gives dad’s ashes to prosecutor
By Tony Holt The Daytona Beach News-Journal

The last time Frank Scott saw Bob Ferris, he didn’t expect to see him again. Scott was the Florida prosecutor who attained a guilty verdict in Ferris’ murder trial, so he guessed the defendant was only getting out of prison in a box.

In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, photo, Red Cross volunteer Barbara Wood gives a hug to a Kincade ...
Millions of Californians may be in dark for 5 days as fires rage
By Don Thompson and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said its latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect 605,000 customers — about 1.5 million people —in 29 Northern California counties. The announcement came even before the last blackout had ended, which shut power to more than 2.5 million people.

In a Oct. 27, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, the Air Force’s X-37B successfully ...
After 2 years aloft, Air Force’s mystery space plane lands
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The X-37B landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday. The Air Force is mum about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event, T ...
Growing anxiety looms over Democrats’ 2020 primary
By Steve Peoples, Alexandra Jaffe and Hunter Woodall The Associated Press

The lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden’s candidacy underscores a broader trend emerging in the states that matter most in the Democratic Party’s high-stakes presidential nomination fight: Primary voters appear to be getting less certain of their choice as Election Day approaches.

In a Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses reporters as he arrives with ...
Ex-Bolton aide defies subpoena, deepening impeachment standoff
By Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

The three House committees leading the Democratic investigation have scheduled several current and former National Security Council officials to testify this week behind closed doors — an attempt to get a better look inside the White House as Trump pushed Ukraine to conduct politically motivated investigations.

Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsbu ...
Tens of thousands flee homes as fires rage across California
By Terence Chea and Don Thompson The Associated Press

Firefighters battled destructive wildfires north of San Francisco and in western Los Angeles neighborhoods on Monday, trying to beat back flames that forced thousands to flee their homes.

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday ...
A tip, the raid, the reveal: US takedown of al-Baghdadi
By Deb Riechmann and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The daring raid was the culmination of years of steady intelligence-gathering work — and 48 hours of hurry-up planning once Washington got word that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would be at a compound in northwestern Syria.