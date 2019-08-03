103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Police: Multiple people dead, 1 in custody in Texas shooting

By The Associated Press
August 3, 2019 - 11:25 am
 
Updated August 3, 2019 - 12:41 pm

EL PASO, Texas — The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke says he’s distraught by the news of a mass-shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

An emotional O’Rourke told reporters on Saturday in Las Vegas that he had spoken by phone to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, the city’s sheriff and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. He says they were still learning details about the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, in which police say multiple people were killed and a suspect was taken into custody.

O’Rourke said he planned to return home immediately to be with his family. He asked “for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now. Everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

2 p.m.

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

___

1:20 p.m.

Police in El Paso, Texas, say they’ve received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

___

12:45 p.m.

Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions f ...
Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
By Mary Clare and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director, Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, withdrew from consideration Friday after just five days as he faced growing questions about his experience and qualifications.

A$AP Rocky, right, leaves the district court after the third day of his trial in Stockholm, Fri ...
Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Nearly a month after he was arrested in Sweden, rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the United States as the verdict in an assault case against him and two other Americans looms.

FBI personnel pass a ticket booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Monday, July 29, 2019 in Calif. ...
California garlic festival gunman killed himself, coroner says
The Associated Press

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.

This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons i ...
Rapper A$AP Rocky to be released from jail as judges mulls case
Jari Tanner and Dorothee Thiesing The Associated Press

It wasn’t immediately clear from the decision by the Stockholm District Court whether the three individuals, all American citizens, would be able to leave the country.

In this Jan. 7, 2019 photograph provided by Action for Defenceless People Foundation, Hungarian ...
Twins conjoined at head separated by Hungarian doctors
The Associated Press

The 3-year-old sisters, Rabeya and Rukaya, were in a stable condition after the 30-hour procedure ended Friday at a military hospital in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.

Proposed Secretary of State Pedro Pierluisi arrives to his confirmation hearing at the House of ...
Puerto Rico governor resigns as promised, names successor
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

An emailed announcement said successor Pedro Pierluisi did not need confirmation from both houses of the territory’s legislature because he was named secretary of state.