Police say suspect arrested in CSU-Fullerton campus killing

Police investigate after a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator was stabbed to death on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif. The stabbing happened in Parking Lot S at College Place and Langsdorf Drive in Fullerton. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Police use a bloodhound while searching for a suspect that stabbed to death a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif. The stabbing happened in Parking Lot S at College Place and Langsdorf Drive in Fullerton. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

FULLERTON, Calif. — Police say a suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a man at the California State University, Fullerton campus.

Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus on Thursday told The Associated Press that a suspect was arrested in the death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan.

Radus declined to provide details and said a news conference would be held at 1 p.m.

Chan worked as the director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education but retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in January to work as a consultant.

Authorities have said Chan was found stabbed numerous times inside his silver Infiniti in a campus parking lot on Monday, and they believe it was a targeted attack.