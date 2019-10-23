84°F
Nation and World

Police search for Utah State student missing more than a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2019 - 2:28 pm
 

Police at Utah State University are seeking information on a student last seen on Oct. 14.

Baxter Franklin King, 19, last sent a text message on Oct. 17. Associates say it’s unusual to be out of contact for this amount of time. He also has missed work shifts.

King, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. He drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with a Utah license plate number 545NYM.

Anyone with information can contact the USU Police Department at 435-797-1939.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

