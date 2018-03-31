PR firm tracked Larry Nassar victims’ social media

Weber Shandwick says its work mainly “involved crisis counsel” from late December to early March.

Larry Nassar listens as lead prosecutor Angela Povilaitis makes her closing statements Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar will be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault. Nassar already has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county and is starting his time behind bars with a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Defense attorney Matthew Newberg, left, signs court documents after Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Larry Nassar, right, at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor received 40 to 125 years for three first degree criminal sexual abuse charges related to assaults that occurred at Twistars, a gymnastics facility in Dimondale. Nassar has also been sentenced to 60 years in prison for three child pornography charges in federal court and between 40 to 175 years in Ingham County for seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Special Prosecutor Bill Forsyth provides an update on his investigation into Michigan State University, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. William Strampel, a Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar, was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sport doctor, who is in prison for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The public relations firm hired by Michigan State University amid the scandal surrounding disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar says it monitored social media accounts, including those of Nassar’s victims, but its contract was to provide crisis communications.

The statement issued late Thursday by Weber Shandwick responded to a Lansing State Journal story Wednesday saying the New York-based firm billed the university roughly $500,000 for work in January tracking media coverage and social media activity.

Weber Shandwick says its work mainly “involved crisis counsel” from late December to early March. The firm adds it wasn’t hired to track accounts, but it shared media coverage and social media with university officials. That included posts by women who say they were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

The firm says Nassar’s victims are “the most important voices in the conversation.”

Nassar is serving a decades-long prison sentence for molesting patients and possessing child pornography.