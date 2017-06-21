Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infection

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage Saturday, June 17, 2017, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/File, AP)

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, waves to the crowd with Prince Philip, as they arrive by open carriage to the parade ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. (Alastair Grant/File, AP)

King Edward VII's Hospital in London, March 3, 2013. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday June 21, 2017 that Prince Philip has been admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech. (Lewis Whyld/PA, File via AP)

LONDON — Prince Philip, the 96-year old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and did not attend the Queen’s Speech in Parliament.

Buckingham Palace said Philip was admitted as a precautionary measure and is in good spirits. He was said to be out of bed on Wednesday.

The palace said Philip was driven to the hospital by private car Tuesday evening on the advice of a physician. His infection was related to a pre-existing condition which was not disclosed.

The queen, 91, maintained her official schedule, giving a speech outlining the government’s legislative plan in Parliament, and planned to attend the Royal Ascot horse races in the afternoon.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, said in May he was cutting down his public appearances and would not take on new charity roles.

He has suffered a blocked coronary artery and a severe bladder infection in recent years but has been in generally good health.

He still attends summer garden parties with the queen, hosting more than 2,000 guests at a time, and has maintained his presence at important ceremonial events, including the Trooping the Color procession earlier in June.

The palace said Philip is being treated at the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

He seemed fine Tuesday when he attended Royal Ascot with the queen and other senior members of the royal family.

The queen and Philip both suffered from severe cases of the flu at Christmas but have recovered.