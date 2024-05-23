84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Pro-Palestinian protestors clear out of Drexel encampment

Protesters leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University early Thursday, May 23, 2024 ...
Protesters leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University early Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Police stand by as protestors prepare to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel Universit ...
Police stand by as protestors prepare to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University early Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Police stand by as protestors prepare to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel Universit ...
Police stand by as protestors prepare to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University early Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Police stand by as protestors prepare to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel Universit ...
Police stand by as protestors prepare to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University early Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A pro-Palestinian protester crosses Market Street after leaving the Drexel University encampme ...
A pro-Palestinian protester crosses Market Street after leaving the Drexel University encampment early Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
More Stories
An entrance gate at Harvard University on Jan 2, 2024, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Chris Chri ...
Brandeis Center files lawsuit alleging ‘antisemitic’ discrimination, harassment at Harvard
Graduating students chant as they depart commencement in protest to the 13 graduating seniors w ...
Group of graduates walk out of Harvard commencement chanting ‘Free, free Palestine’
In this image taken from video provided by the Hostage Families Forum, Israeli female soldiers ...
Israel to restart Gaza talks after hostage video sparks outrage
A woman walks out of the basement of a tornado damaged home, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Greenf ...
Iowa tornado toll: 5 dead, 35 injured — VIDEO
The Associated Press
May 23, 2024 - 10:52 am
 

PHILADELPHIA — Protesters packed up their belongings and left a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University on Thursday after the school announced a decision to have police clear the encampment.

University President John Fry said in a statement that he decided to have campus police and public safety officers join Philadelphia police in clearing the encampment as peacefully as possible. News outlets reported that police gave protesters a warning to clear the encampment and protesters left.

Fry said the university is committed to protecting the community members’ right to assemble peacefully and express their views, but he has the responsibility and authority to regulate campus gatherings to ensure safety and fulfill the mission to educate students.

“An unauthorized encampment that involves large numbers of people unaffiliated with Drexel trespassing on our campus is illegal,” Fry said. “The language and chants coming from this demonstration, underscored by protesters’ repugnant ‘demands,’ must now come to an end.”

Protesters gathered their belongings as dozens of officers on bicycles arrived around 5:20 a.m., but in less than a half hour only a few items remained on the Korman Family Quad where the 35-tent encampment had been, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“The campers picked up their belongings for the most part and left by their own free will,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

In a statement posted online early Thursday, protest organizers said they had launched a “strategic retreat” to ensure the “safe passage of all people and resources out of the liberated zone.” They said that neither city nor campus police delivered a warning to clear the encampment but rather “we warned ourselves.”

The organizers also said “we succeeded in our aim to disrupt — a university-wide lockdown imposed by cowardly leadership and an excessive police presence drained university resources for six days.” The group also vowed to stay active, writing: “We won’t back down, we will return, and we will come back stronger.”

The encampment had persisted despite Fry’s threat earlier this week to have the encampment cleared. Fry said Tuesday that classes would be held virtually for a third day on Wednesday after administrators tried to open a line of communication to the protesters but were rebuffed. News outlets reported that the university announced Wednesday night that the campus would return to normal operations Thursday.

In his statement early Thursday, Fry said previous requests for protesters to disperse had been ignored, but he was asking Drexel affiliates to leave the encampment so police could “escort any remaining trespassers off our campus.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image taken from video provided by the Hostage Families Forum, Israeli female soldiers ...
Israel to restart Gaza talks after hostage video sparks outrage
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Israel said it would revive stalled cease-fire talks with Hamas after social media video showing female Israeli soldiers being abducted by the terrorists on Oct. 7 sparked a public outcry.

A woman walks out of the basement of a tornado damaged home, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Greenf ...
Iowa tornado toll: 5 dead, 35 injured — VIDEO
By Hannah Fingerhut and Margery A. Beck The Associated Press

The Greenfield tornado left a wide swath of obliterated homes, splintered trees and crumpled cars in the town of 2,000 about 55 miles southwest of Des Moines.

In this image taken from video provided by Jorge Toscano, a flame-swallower, right, and a group ...
Mariachis, flame-swallower fight in Mexico
By The Associated Press

Mexico’s often violent disputes between street performers reached a new level this week when a group of guitar-toting mariachis attacked a flame-swallower.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp on Michigan campus
recommend 2
Pro-Palestinian protesters encamp at Philadelphia university
recommend 3
Pro-Palestinian protestors ignore Drexel’s request to disband
recommend 4
Anti-war protesters dig in as some schools close encampments after reports of antisemitic activity
recommend 5
Columbia University begins suspending Gaza war protesters
recommend 6
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago