Qatar lashes out at Netanyahu over critical remarks

Israeli protesters block a highway during a protest demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Israel says Hamas is still holding more than 100 people it captured in an Oct. 7 raid that triggered the current war with Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli women demand the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group at a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Israel says Hamas is still holding more than 100 people it captured in an Oct. 7 raid that triggered the current war with Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

An Israeli army tank moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of reservist Sgt. first class Nicholas Berger during his funeral at Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Berger, 22, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Family and friends of Israeli reservist Sgt. first class Nicholas Berger mourn during his funeral at Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Berger, 22, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Qatar on Wednesday said it was “appalled” by leaked remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he criticized the country’s mediation efforts with Hamas terrorists, complicating negotiations meant to halt the hostilities in exchange for a hostage release.

In a meeting with families of hostages held by Hamas terrorists, Netanyahu said Qatar’s role in the mediation was “problematic.” Qatar, a key mediator that also has deep ties to the terrorist group and hosts some of its exiled leaders, said Netanyahu’s remarks were “irresponsible and destructive.”

The public spat came as sensitive talks were underway in an effort to advance a potential agreement that might offer some respite in the 3-month-old war.

As the diplomacy continued, fierce fighting still raged, especially in southern Gaza, where the United Nations said an Israeli tank strike on a U.N. facility killed at least nine people and wounded dozens.

Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive until “complete victory” against Hamas, which started the war with its Oct. 7 terrorist attack across the border, killing some 1,200 people in Israel and abducting 250 others.

Israel says it is fighting in self-defense, but it faces charges that it is committing genocide at the U.N. world court at The Hague, which announced that it would issue a decision Friday on South Africa’s request for an interim order telling Israel to halt the hostilities.

A ‘problematic’ mediator

Qatar has been a critical link in negotiating efforts between Israel and Hamas.

In Netanyahu’s leaked remarks, which were broadcast Tuesday on Israeli Channel 12 television, he also told the families that he has intentionally not thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts, claiming it could put more pressure on the Islamic terrorist group.

“Qatar in my opinion is no different, in essence, from the U.N. It is no different, in essence, from the Red Cross, and in some ways it is even more problematic,” he said. Israel views those organizations with suspicion, seeing them as biased against it and not helpful enough in securing the hostages’ freedom.

Netanyahu also said in the leaked audio that he had expressed anger at the U.S. for renewing a military base in the Gulf state. He said he told the Americans to put pressure on Qatar to put pressure on Hamas.

Qatar helped secure a weeklong truce in November in which over 100 hostages were released. It also is involved in efforts to broker a new deal to bring home the roughly 130 hostages that remain in captivity.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, said on X, formerly Twitter, that his government was “appalled” by the reported remarks by Netanyahu but that they were “not surprising.”

Qatar, along with Egypt, is working on a new agreement that could set free more hostages. The White House’s Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, was in Doha on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. The visit came a day after McGurk met with officials in Egypt in hopes of establishing a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

But officials say the gap between the two sides is still wide, and the spat between Netanyahu and Qatar could rattle the negotiations.

Fighting rages in southern Gaza

Since the last truce ended in late November, fighting has intensified. The second-largest city of Khan Younis has been the latest focus of the war.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, said at least nine people were killed when tank rounds struck a U.N. training center in the city where 800 people were sheltering, according to the agency’s Gaza director, Thomas White.

The agency said the same site was also hit earlier this week, killing six. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. Israel says Hamas terrorists operate in the area of U.N. facilities, as well as out of other civilian structures.

Earlier Wednesday, Israel battled Palestinian terrorists outside of the city’s main Nasser Hospital.

Thousands of people fled south Tuesday from Khan Younis toward the town of Rafah.

At least 210 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the war to 25,700, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. The agency’s count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

A ‘temporary’ buffer zone

Hamas is still attacking Israeli forces and firing rockets into Israel. An attack Monday near the border killed 21 Israeli soldiers as they were preparing explosives for a controlled demolition. It was the military’s biggest loss of life in a single attack since Oct. 7.

Israeli media said the troops were working to create an informal buffer zone about half a mile wide along the border to prevent terrorists from attacking Israeli communities near Gaza.

Two TV channels ran footage showing what appeared to be a controlled demolition of several structures near the border, which the broadcasters said was done in the area of the attack.

An Israeli government official said the country was considering the idea of a “temporary” buffer zone.

“In the context of demilitarizing Gaza, a temporary security buffer zone may be established,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal decision.

Jeffery reported from Cairo and Goldenberg from Jerusalem. Associated Press writer Josef Federman contributed from Jerusalem.