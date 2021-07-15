105°F
Rafter dies after flash flood inside Grand Canyon

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 - 3:51 pm
 
Tatahatso Wash inside Grand Canyon National Park. (Grand Canyon NPS via twitter)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — One person who went missing from a Colorado River rafting trip in the Grand Canyon during a flash flood was found dead Thursday in frigid water while a second person was found alive, a park spokeswoman said.

The flood was part of monsoon storms that have inundated Arizona this week, including in Flagstaff where city streets were left a muddy mess as water mixed with logs and debris swept through. Cleanup was underway Thursday with the threat of more rain looming.

At the Grand Canyon, a torrent of water rushed through a slot canyon and washed away the camp where two commercial rafts with 30 passengers pulled off the river to stay Wednesday evening, said Grand Canyon spokeswoman Joelle Baird.

Authorities initially believed that two people had been swept into the river and launched a search by air, ground and water to find them. One was found at the camp that the group had abandoned to seek a safer place to sleep, Baird said. The other was found dead in the water next to the camp that flooded, she said.

Park officials have not released the rafters’ identities. Baird declined to release the rafting company’s name, saying the park has a policy not to out of respect for commercial use permit holders.

A park helicopter took two paramedics to the river late Wednesday to treat and stabilize the injured rafters after receiving a satellite phone call from someone on the trip asking for help. Several passengers who were injured were airlifted out of the canyon, Baird said. She wasn’t sure of the extent of their injuries.

Baird said the park will help the other rafters who want to cut their trip short get off the river, she said.

The flood hit the camp set up about 40 miles downstream from where the rafts launched at Lees Ferry near the Arizona-Utah state line. Forecasters had issued a flash flood watch for the area Wednesday, but it’s not clear whether the rafting guides were aware.

Radar showed about an inch of rain along that stretch of the Colorado River, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire Southwest, which has been desperate for rain after two years of dismal monsoon activity, has been hammered lately with storms. More rain is in the forecast.

THE LATEST
Members of the state Assembly meet at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., in May 2020. (AP Photo ...
Guaranteed income program coming to California
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., $35 million for monthly cash payments to qualifying pregnant people and young adults who recently left foster care with no restrictions on how they spend it.

Visitors wear masks as they walk in a shopping district in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles ...
Los Angeles County restores indoor mask mandate for all
The Associated Press

A rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation’s largest county requires restoring an indoor mask mandate even when people are vaccinated, Los Angeles County’s public health officer said Thursday.

Flames consume a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doy ...
The West is super hot, super dry. Find out why.
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The West is going through “the trifecta of an epically dry year followed by incredible heat the last two months and now we have fires,” said University of California Merced climate and fire scientist John Abatzoglou.

 
Northern California fire grows, residents warned to get ready to go
The Associated Press

PULGA, Calif. — Residents were warned Wednesday to be ready to evacuate as a growing wildfire bears down on two remote Northern California communities near a town largely destroyed by a deadly blaze three years ago.

Man dies after driver hits cyclists in Arizona race
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

A cyclist has died after he was struck last month by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said Monday.

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyl ...
Firefighters report progress against big fires in West
By John Antczak and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Dozens of wildfires burned across the U.S. West on Monday, but fire agencies reported some progress in corralling the flames.