97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Rapper T.I., historic church work to end mass imprisonment

The Associated Press
June 16, 2019 - 1:36 pm
 

ATLANTA — Music artist T.I. is lending his voice to a project involving the late Martin Luther King Jr.’s home church in Atlanta.

Ebenezer Baptist Church plans a three-day conference at the historic church in Atlanta to address mass incarcerations.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock said in a statement that the End Mass Incarceration Conference will run Monday through Wednesday at the church.

Warnock said goals of the conference include helping communities to fight the rise of the prison industrial complex in the United States and systems that unfairly imprison people of color.

Ebenezer said T.I. will be participating in helping to bail out of jail dozens of poor and working-class citizens in the Atlanta area.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protesters gather into the night against an unpopular extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday, ...
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists reject apology
The Associated Press

It was the second straight Sunday of demonstrations by Hong Kong residents worried over China’s expanding influence in the former British colony.

Pope Francis wears a safety helmet as he arrives to visit the earthquake damaged Cathedral of C ...
Pope dons helmet to enter earthquake-hit cathedral in Italy
The Associated Press

Pope Francis donned a white firefighter’s safety helmet Sunday to enter a damaged cathedral during a visitto central Italy, where he gave encouragement to people still struggling three years after devastating earthquakes struck.

Young hobby horse competitors care for their toy horses in Seinajoki, Finland, on Saturday, Jun ...
Hobby horse fans show off skills in Finland
By Jari Tanner The Associated Press

The 400 contestants at a sports arena in Finland show jumped, barrel raced and pranced in a dressage competition. They just didn’t do it with live horses.