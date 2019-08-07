100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Report of former worker with gun prompts Gannett evacation, police say

The Associated Press
August 7, 2019 - 9:59 am
 
Updated August 7, 2019 - 11:21 am

McLEAN, Va. — A Northern Virginia police chief says a report of a former Gannett employee with a handgun prompted the evacuation of the headquarters of USA Today.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler told The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon that parts of the newspaper’s office building had since been evacuated. Roessler says people are still sheltering in place in other parts as officers work to clear the building in suburban Washington.

The police department said shortly after 10 a.m. PDT that officers hadn’t found “evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.”

The search was going floor by floor, police said.

Taylor Rosa, an accountant for Gannett, says some workers looked panicked as they evacuated but others were just confused.

The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

The incident occurred just two days after GateHouse Media, a fast-growing chain backed by an investment firm, announced it was buying USA Today’s owner, Gannett, in a $1.4 billion merger of two of the largest U.S. newspaper companies.

The companies said they were committed to journalistic excellence while also cutting costs by $300 million annually. The combined company would have more than 260 daily papers in the U.S. along with more than 300 weeklies.

The move comes amid the continuing circulation decline for print newspapers as more people turn to their computers and smart phones for news.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - An invasive Burmese python moves through the grass during a demonstration by the Florida ...
Florida to expand its efforts to hunt down pythons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is expanding its efforts to eradicate invasive pythons in the Everglades and is working with the federal government to get snake hunters to remote areas of Big Cypress National Preserve.

Two people are taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday, Au ...
Immigration raids conducted at several Mississippi food plants
By Rogelio Solis and Jeff Amy The Associated Press

U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday, part of an operation carried out by President Donald Trump’s administration that targeted owners and employees.

Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico’s governor last week, speaks during a press conferen ...
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pierluisi as governor
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

The move clears the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil. She has said she doesn’t want the job.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 face murder charges after disabled child knowingly left in car
The Associated Press

South Carolina authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl and a man living with her are charged with murder after intentionally leaving the disabled child inside a hot car for five hours.

Demonstrators gather while authorities keep them across the street during their protest against ...
‘Do something’ rally cry greets Trump at Dayton, Ohio, hospital
By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Protesters greeted President Donald Trump’s arrival in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, blaming his incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country.