Republican senators say party should consider returning Wynn contributions

Casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass, March 15, 2016. Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. Wynn denied the allegations personally in a printed statement. (Charles Krupa/AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor. He led the Republican National Committee’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tells ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the money should be returned if the allegations “have merit.” Republicans previously called on Democrats to return contributions from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republicans should return the money if they’ve accepted contributions recently that haven’t been spent.

Wynn resigned Saturday as RNC finance chairman after a Wall Street Journal report on allegations made by several women.