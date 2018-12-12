Rescue efforts enter 4th day for 3 trapped in W.Va. coal mine

Search efforts have entered a fourth day for three missing people at a nonoperational coal mine in West Virginia.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 43-year-old Eddie Williams of Artie walked out of Elk Run Coal Co.’s Rock House Powellton Mine near Clear Creek on Monday evening.

The statement says 25-year-old Kayla Williams of Artie, 31-year-old Erica Treadway of Pax and 21-year-old Cody Beverly of Dorothy are believed to still be inside.

They’ve been missing since early Saturday. The statement says an abandoned ATV the four were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance.

It’s unknown whether Kayla and Eddie Williams are related.

The state Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training says fans moved fresh air into the mine while pumps were used to clear standing water inside.