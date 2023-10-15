77°F
Nation and World

Rosen delegation rushed to Tel Aviv shelter during rocket attack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2023 - 10:57 am
 
Updated October 15, 2023 - 11:05 am
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference on June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference on June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. ...
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

TEL AVIV, Israel — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on social media that a bipartisan group of senators — a delegation that included Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen — was rushed to a shelter in Tel Aviv on Sunday to wait out a rocket attack from Hamas. Schumer posted a photo of himself and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah in the shelter.

Rosen did not appear to be in the photo.

“It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself,” Schumer said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States, took the trip to show support for Israel ahead of an expected request from President Joe Biden for Congress to approve wartime funding for Israel as well as Ukraine. Schumer, a Democrat, has said he would also hold discussions with Israeli officials what kind of support the country would need for both military and humanitarian operations.

Rosen is Jewish as well.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona were also on the trip.

