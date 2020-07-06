110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Sandwich shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

The Associated Press
July 6, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop were fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it. The other workers watch and laugh. A “Happy 4th of July” banner appears across the bottom of the video. The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views. Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident, calling the video hateful and racist.

Jimmy John’s condemned the video in a statement on Twitter.

“We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form,” the company commented under the video, which was shared by a Twitter user Sunday. “The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand.”

MOST READ
1
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
2
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100K-square-foot LED screen
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100K-square-foot LED screen
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Fully reopen Nevada’s schools. It can be done safely.
VICTOR JOECKS: Fully reopen Nevada’s schools. It can be done safely.
4
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response?
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response?
5
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this May 31, 2016 file photo, three-time best sound-track Oscar winner Ennio Morricon ...
Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91
By Frances D’Emilio The Associated Press

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and often haunting soundtracks for such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables” and the epic “Once Upon A Time In America,” died Monday. He was 91.

Members of the public are seen at a bar on Canal Street in Manchester's gay village, England, S ...
200 scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air
The Associated Press

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

In a Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline th ...
President’s bluster doesn’t beat a virus, calm a restive nation
By Jonathan Lemire and Calvin Woodward The Associated Press

Over three and a half years Trump exhausted much of the country, while exhilarating some of it, with his constant brawls, invented realities, outlier ways and pop-up dramas of his own making. Into summer, one could wonder whether Trump had finally exhausted even himself.

Actor Nick Cordero is seen in 2014. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot conducts a virtual City Council meeting from her office at City Hall on We ...
7-year-old among 13 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago
The Associated Press

At least 13 people, including a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a teenage boy, were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded.

Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, speaks to reporters Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in J ...
Mississippi House Speaker tests positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic.

A trainer, top, at Mountainside Fitness, works with a client as the facility remains open even ...
Phoenix mayor says virus test shortage a ‘crisis’
The Associated Press

She says that led to an explosion of cases, citing crowded nightclubs with free champagne and people unwittingly spreading the virus at large family gatherings.