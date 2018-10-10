School allegedly excludes trans student from active-shooter drill

Officials at a Virginia middle school are facing criticism after allegedly barring a transgender student from using the boys’ or girls’ locker rooms during an active shooter drill.

STAFFORD, Va. — Officials at a Virginia middle school are facing criticism after allegedly barring a transgender student from using the boys’ or girls’ locker rooms during an active shooter drill.

The LGBTQ rights group Equality Stafford said that during the drill, the girl was forced to sit on the bleachers and later in the hall while other students in her physical education class took shelter in locker rooms. The group said the teachers were apparently debating which locker room would be appropriate.

WUSA-TV reports that concerned parents, friends and neighbors are planning to protest at the school board meeting Tuesday.

A spokeswoman released a statement saying that the new superintendent has asked for a review of “all protocols and procedures to ensure that all children are treated with dignity and respect.”

———

Information from: WUSA-TV, http://www.wusatv9.com