Sexual violence abuses by Hamas doesn’t justify Israeli attacks, UN envoy says

Pramila Patten, right, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the war in Gaza, Monday, March 11, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy focusing on sexual violence in conflict warned Israel that the finding of “clear and convincing information” that some hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel were subjected to sexual violence “does not in any way legitimize further hostilities.”

“Continuation of hostilities can, in no way, protect them,” Pramila Patten told the U.N. Security Council where Israel’s foreign minister was also sitting and listening. “It can only expose them to further risk of violence, including sexual violence.”

Patten was speaking at a council meeting sought by Israel and called by the United States, United Kingdom and France to focus on her recent report, which also found “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, sexualized torture, and other cruel and inhumane acts against women during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed about 1,200 people and led to 250 others being taken hostage.

She told the council that the 134 hostages still in captivity and the more than 2 million civilians in Gaza “share a common fate. For their common sake, there must be a humanitarian cease-fire now.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he came to the council “to protest as loud as I can against the crimes against humanity” committed by Hamas terrorists in order to deter and scare Israeli society.

He strongly criticized the Security Council’s failure in over 40 meetings since Oct. 7 to condemn Hamas’ actions, saying the U.N.’s most powerful body should declare the extremist group a terrorist organization and pressure it to immediately release the hostages.

Katz noted that Monday was the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and said: “Let me take this opportunity to bless our Muslim brothers: Ramadan Kareem.” That means have a blessed or generous Ramadan.

“Hamas is not speaking on behalf of the Muslim world,” Katz said, “and we are asking you to condemn the sexual violence crimes that these barbarians committed in the name of the Muslim religion.”