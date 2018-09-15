Small plane crash near Boston leaves 1 dead

A small plane has crashed in wooded area north of Boston, killing at least one person on board.

(Thinkstock)

WOBURN, Mass. — A small plane has crashed in wooded area north of Boston, killing at least one person on board.

WBUR reports officials have confirmed one person died in the Saturday morning crash in a wooded area of a residential neighborhood in Woburn.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the two-seat aircraft was a Columbia Aircraft LC41.

Officials say the plane crashed about four miles from Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford as it was approaching the runway.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said it was fortunate the plane did not hit any homes. He said authorities are still trying to determine if there was another person on board.

———

Information from: WBUR-FM, http://www.wbur.org