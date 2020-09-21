100°F
Sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

By Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Colleen Long The Associated Press
September 20, 2020 - 5:06 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

THE LATEST
A San Bernardino County Fire Department member keeps an eye on a flareup from the Bobcat Fire o ...
California desert towns told to evacuate as winds stoke flames
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Strong winds stoked a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders for desert communities that lost some homes a day earlier.

(Getty Images)
4.5 earthquake shakes Southern California
The Associated Press

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People take photos as the Bobcat Fire burns in Juniper Hill, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (A ...
California homes destroyed after winds push fire into desert
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Homes were destroyed Friday by an unrelenting wildfire that reached a Mojave Desert community and was still growing on several fronts after burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert wears a mask during a news conference on April 15, 2020, in Salt Lake Ci ...
Utah’s coronavirus spike worsens as governor studies measures
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

A spike of coronavirus cases in Utah that began after schools and colleges resumed classes reached a new peak Friday and led the state’s Republican governor to say again that he’s considering new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hawaii’s jobless rate ties for third-worst in nation
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but was still tied for third-worst in the nation in August.

 
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifies be ...
CDC reverses controversial testing advice that caused backlash
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.