70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Southern Baptists suffer 12th year of declining membership

By Travis Loller The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 - 2:10 pm
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nation’s largest Protestant denomination reported its 12th year of declining membership in an annual report released Thursday.

The Southern Baptist Convention said it had 14.8 million members in 2018, down about 192,000 from the previous year. Baptisms also declined by about 7,600 to 246,442. That’s an important measure for a denomination with a strong commitment to evangelism.

Ed Stetzer is a professor at Wheaton College who presided over the SBC’s annual church profile reporting for many years.

“There are more evangelicals in the U.S. today than 10 years ago, yet there are less Southern Baptists,” Stetzer said. “Part of that is demographic … and part is, at the end of the day, they have a real challenge with their own reputation.”

The Southern Baptist Convention regularly makes headlines over controversial partisan issues. At their annual meeting last year, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a campaign-style speech that left some members calling for an end to the practice of inviting politicians to speak.

At the previous year’s meeting, denomination officials caused a brief uproar when they refused to introduce a resolution denouncing the “alt-right” white nationalist movement. A similar resolution was adopted the following day, and the resolutions committee chair apologized, saying members had been concerned about potentially giving the appearance of hating their enemies.

Scott McConnell, director of the SBC’s Lifeway Research, said baptisms have declined in eight of the past 10 years and are down more than 100,000 from 2009.

SBC leaders “look at numbers like this and see a wake-up call for the church to get back to the roots of what really matters — very actively sharing, with our local communities, the Gospel, the message of the Gospel and what the church has to offer,” McConnell said.

The denomination also saw the number of affiliated churches drop slightly for the first time since 1998. The SBC had 51,541 total congregations in 2018.

Nearly one-quarter of Southern Baptist churches did not report data to the survey, which is similar to previous years, McConnell said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Healthy dog euthanized to be buried with deceased owner
The Associated Press

Veterinarians and funeral homes in Virginia are rejecting the idea that pets should be buried with their owners after a recent case in which a healthy dog was euthanized so it could lie with her owner.

In a Saturday, April 27, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves afte ...
Trump pledges $16B to ailing farmers; markets sink
By Paul Wiseman, Christopher Rugaber and Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the first of three payments is likely to be made in July or August.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security Adam Hickey, is sworn in to testify on ...
Foreign election hacking inevitable, say US officials
By Eric Tucker and Colleen Long The Associated Press

The hacking of U.S. election systems, including by foreign adversaries, is inevitable, and the real challenge is ensuring the country is resilient enough to withstand catastrophic problems from cyber breaches, government officials said Wednesday.

School desk and chairs in empty modern classroom. (Getty Images)
Texas moves to arm more teachers to prevent school shootings
By Jim Vertuno The Associated Press

Texas moved a big step closer to arming more teachers and school personnel as a way to help prevent future campus shootings, under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.