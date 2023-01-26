48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Southwest’s holiday cancellations investigated by feds

By David Koenig The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 - 8:31 pm
 
A worker looks for a passenger’s luggage from canceled and delayed flights in the Southwest b ...
A worker looks for a passenger’s luggage from canceled and delayed flights in the Southwest baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbo ...
A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A woman walks through unclaimed bags at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Salt Lake City Inte ...
A woman walks through unclaimed bags at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

DALLAS — The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday it is investigating whether Southwest Airlines deceived customers by knowingly scheduling more flights in late December than it realistically could handle.

The department said that scheduling too many flights would be considered an unfair and deceptive practice under federal law.

“DOT is in the initial phase of a rigorous and comprehensive investigation into Southwest Airlines’ holiday debacle that stranded millions,” the department said in a statement.

The Transportation Department added that it will hold Southwest accountable if the airline fails to follow federal rules about refunds and reimbursing customers for expenses when flights are canceled. The agency said it will “leverage the full extent of its investigative and enforcement power” to protect consumers.

Southwest said its holiday schedule “was thoughtfully designed” with “a solid plan to operate it, and with ample staffing.”

“Our systems and processes became stressed while working to recover from multiple days of flight cancellations across 50 airports in the wake of an unprecedented storm,” Southwest said in a statement. The airline pledged to cooperate with any government inquiries and is “focused on learning from this event” and reducing the risk of a repeat.

Southwest canceled about 16,700 flights over the last 10 days of December. The meltdown began with a winter storm, but Southwest continued to struggle long after most other airlines had recovered, in part because its crew-scheduling system became overloaded. Union officials said they had warned the airline for years about the system, especially after similar but less severe flight disruptions in October 2021.

Dallas-based Southwest eventually resorting to cutting its schedule by about two-thirds to reset crews and planes, which it did successfully.

The airline hired consulting firm Oliver Wyman to study what went wrong. CEO Robert Jordan has said the company might speed up spending on some technology upgrades as a result of the crisis, but that he wants to complete the review first.

Southwest said this month that the cancellations will cost it up to $825 million in lost revenue and higher expenses including premium pay for employees and reimbursing customers for hotels and alternate flights. As a result, the company is expected to post a fourth-quarter loss when it reports results on Thursday.

The airline is also dealing with damage to its reputation for customer service. Analysts believe some customers may avoid Southwest for a short time, although airlines have usually bounced back quickly from other service failures.

The chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has promised to hold hearings on disruptions like the one at Southwest.

MOST READ
1
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
3
Raiders’ options at quarterback not limited to Tom Brady
Raiders’ options at quarterback not limited to Tom Brady
4
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
5
Oakland hits minor roadblock in quest to keep A’s
Oakland hits minor roadblock in quest to keep A’s
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks, Nov. 29, 2016, at Fort Carson in Colorad ...
US to send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

The $400 million package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles — tank-like tracked vehicles that can tow the Abrams if it gets stuck.

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Doomsday clock reaches its most alarming time
By Kirk O’Neil TheStreet

The Science and Security Board has moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock forward to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest the clock has been to global catastrophe since its inception.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during a hearing to decide if the fin ...
2020 Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release.

Police tape from the San Mateo Country Sheriffs office mark the perimeter of the scene of a sho ...
Northern California farms shootings suspect was employee
By Olga R. Rodriguez and Haven Daley The Associated Press

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday that 67-year-old Chunli Zhao was an employee at Mountain Mushroom Farm.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
7 killed in two shootings in California community
Associated Press

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay.

More stories for you
After thousands of flight cancellations, Southwest returns to normal
After thousands of flight cancellations, Southwest returns to normal
Southwest cancels more flights, plans to resume full schedule Friday
Southwest cancels more flights, plans to resume full schedule Friday
‘Just ridiculous’: Southwest’s turmoil strands many in Las Vegas
‘Just ridiculous’: Southwest’s turmoil strands many in Las Vegas
Southwest’s holiday meltdown was decades in the making
Southwest’s holiday meltdown was decades in the making
Reid airport on verge of breaking annual passenger record
Reid airport on verge of breaking annual passenger record
Thousands of flight disruptions across US after computer outage
Thousands of flight disruptions across US after computer outage