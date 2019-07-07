100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Starbucks apologizes to police for incident in Arizona shop

The Associated Press
July 7, 2019 - 1:06 pm
 

TEMPE, Ariz. — Starbucks apologized after an employee reportedly asked six police officers to leave or change their location in one of the company’s shops in a Phoenix suburb because another customer reported feeling unsafe.

Starbucks said it has “deep respect for the Tempe Police Department” and was apologizing “for any misunderstanding or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place” during the July 4 encounter.

The Tempe Officers Association said the officers had just bought their drinks and were standing together before their shift started when a barista made the request for a customer.

Association President Rob Ferraro called it perplexing that someone would feel unsafe when officers are around.

“This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019,” the association said in a tweet.

The Police Department said it hoped the incident was an isolated incident.

The incident has sparked heated debate on social media. Supporters of the police have launched a #boycottstarbucks campaign on Twitter.

But critics of the boycott effort said on Twitter that the campaign ignores racist police behavior and police brutality that have made some people feel unsafe around officers.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left to right, spokesman for Iran's atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran's government sp ...
Iran raises uranium enrichment beyond nuclear deal limits
By Jon Gambrell and Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran increased its uranium enrichment Sunday beyond the limit allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, inching its program closer toward weapons-grade levels while calling for a diplomatic solution to a crisis heightening tensions with the U.S.

Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival ...
3 runners gored racing with bulls at Pamplona’s festival
By The Associated Press

ive people were hospitalized after the opening bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said Sunday.

A fireman looks over a home Saturday, July 6, 2019 that burned after a earthquake in Ridgecrest ...
Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California
By The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Donald Trump has called him and expressed commitment to helping California recoverfrom two earthquakes that hit the state in as many days.

Boy stabs brother, says jail’s better than 8-hour drive
Boy stabs brother, says jail’s better than 8-hour drive
By The Associated Press

Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigatorshe’d rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.

A woman stands with her suitcase near the European Central Bank as 16 000 people are evacuated ...
US bomb from WWII defused in Germany after mass evacuation
By The Associated Press

500-kilo (1,100-pound) World War II bomb was defused near the Frankfurt headquarters ofthe European Central Bank hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding district Sunday.