Nation and World

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg in hospital with gallstone infection

The Associated Press
May 5, 2020 - 5:41 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent nonsurgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

