Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg in hospital with gallstone infection
WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.
The 87-year-old justice underwent nonsurgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.