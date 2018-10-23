Suspect in University of Utah fatal shooting found dead

The man suspected of shooting and killing a University of Utah student has been found dead.

Police gather near the South Medical Tower on the University of Utah campus during a search for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus. (Kristin Murphy//The Deseret News via AP)

A law enforcement officer walks near the South Medical Tower on the University of Utah campus during a search for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Salt Lake City. The female student's body was found in a car near the medical towers, University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin said. The man they are searching for and the student had "a previous relationship," Wahlin said. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — The man suspected of shooting and killing a University of Utah student has been found dead, KUTV reported.

Police tracked down the man, identified as Melvin Rowland, who authorities say shot a female student on campus just before 10 p.m. Monday. The student has not been identified.

Police followed Rowland into a church after he was spotted near 600 South 200 East in Salt Lake City at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told KUTV.

Wahlin said Rowland’s body was found in the church.

The University of Utah also tweeted that Rowland had been located and was “no longer a threat.”The University of Utah says it has lifted the lockdown of the campus after a fatal shooting.

The university imposed the lockdown shortly before 10 p.m., after the body of a female student was found in a car near the medical towers.

600 South 200 East Salt Lake City