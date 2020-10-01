77°F
Nation and World

Teigen, Legend reveal loss of new baby

By Marty Berry Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 10:27 pm
 

According to a tweet from singer John Legend’s account, he and wife Chrissy Teigen lost their new son, Jack, shortly after birth.

Teigen on Wednesday tweeted about the loss, expressing pain at the loss and yet also gratitude for their two other children, and for fans’ support.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen said in an Instagram post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

In Teigen’s tweet, which John retweeted, she said they had decided to call their son Jack,

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

