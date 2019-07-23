102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Tennessee neighbors unite to protect man from immigration agent

The Associated Press
July 23, 2019 - 12:09 pm
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An immigration agent gave up trying to arrest a Tennessee man who, aided by neighbors, refused to leave his vehicle for four hours.

WTVF-TV reports an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle blocked the man’s van in his driveway Monday morning in Nashville. He and his 12-year-old son refused to get out. Neighbors brought them food and water and filled their tank with gasoline while they sat.

The ICE agent had an administrative warrant that allows officers to detain someone but not forcibly remove them from a home or vehicle.

After several hours, neighbors formed a human chain to protect the father and son as they ran into their house. The ICE agent left.

Neighbor Stacey Farley described the family as hard-working people who don’t bother anyone.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Guatemalan men who were deported from the United States, change money after arriving at the Air ...
Touted by Trump, immigration operation nets 35 arrests
By Colleen Long and Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

The immigration enforcement operation touted by President Donald Trump that targeted more than 2,000 people resulted in 35 arrests, officials said Tuesday.

Demonstrators stand in front of riot control units during clashes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Mon ...
Cellphones demanded in Puerto Rico as political crisis deepens
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

A Puerto Rico judge issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials involved in a crude online chat whose leak has set off a political crisis that threatens to bring down the U.S. territory’s governor.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill i ...
FBI’s Wray refuses questions on Mueller report’s findings
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

FBI Director Christopher Wray offered a lesson Tuesday in how to dodge questions about the Russia investigation, offering a possible preview of what lawmakers can expect when Robert Mueller testifies to Congress.