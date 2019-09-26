87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Texas jury convicts man of killing 6 of ex-wife’s family

By Juan Lozano The Associated Press
September 26, 2019 - 2:32 pm
 

HOUSTON — A man accused of fatally shooting six members of his ex-wife’s family, including four children, in an act of vengeance is guilty of capital murder, a jury in Houston decided Thursday.

Jurors deliberated for eight hours over two days before rejecting Ronald Lee Haskell’s insanity defense. His attorneys had argued that Haskell believed voices in his head were telling him to kill the Stay family at their suburban Houston home in 2014.

Starting Monday, jurors hear evidence in the trial’s punishment phase before deciding whether to sentence Haskell, 39, to life in prison or death.

Prosecutors alleged Haskell was motivated by vengeance and had plotted to hurt anybody who helped his ex-wife, Melannie Lyon, after she left him. Lyon testified that Haskell physically abused her and their children, so she moved them all from Utah to Texas to be with her family after the divorce.

Authorities say Haskell traveled from California and stalked Lyon’s family for two days before killing six of them.

Cassidy Stay, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was shot in the head but survived by playing dead.

Stay clasped her hands as if in prayer and bowed her head before the verdict was read. Afterward, she wiped away tears. Stay later smiled and took deep breaths as she hugged prosecutors in the Houston courtroom

Haskell showed no reaction to the verdict. He looked down to the floor, as he did throughout the trial.

Stay, now 20, testified at trial that she prayed and begged her uncle “please don’t hurt us,” but that Haskell forced the whole family to lie face down on the living room floor before shooting them one by one.

Among those killed were 39-year-old Stephen Stay and his 34-year-old wife Katie, along with their children 4-year-old Zach; 7-year-old Rebecca; 9-year-old Emily; and 13-year-old Bryan. Katie Stay was the sister of Haskell’s ex-wife. Haskell was convicted in the deaths of Stephen and Katie Stay.

After the shooting at the Stays’ home, Haskell tried going to the houses of his ex-wife’s parents and brother, but officers took him into custody after a long standoff.

In Texas, an insanity defense is rarely used and seldom successful.

A forensic psychiatrist testifying for the defense said Haskell wasn’t responsible for his actions because of severe mental illness that prevented him from knowing right from wrong. The psychiatrist testified Haskell was suffering from a form of bipolar disorder, a brain condition that causes unusual shifts in mood, and from schizoaffective disorder, a condition characterized by hallucinations or delusions.

Prosecution experts testified that Haskell did not have a severe mental illness and had faked his symptoms. He knew his actions were wrong and had carefully planned the killings, they said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrives for a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New ...
Iran leader asks US to end policy of ‘maximum pressure’
By Edith M. Lederer and Aya Batrawy The Associated Press

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the United States on Thursday to “cease this policy of maximum pressure” in favor of “dialogue, and logic and reason.”

An image provided by Guillem Anglada-Escude shows a comparison of orbits of the red dwarf star ...
Giant world around tiny star puts new spin on planet formation
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Astronomers reported Thursday they’ve found a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a star that’s a mere 12% the mass of our sun. There may even be another big gas planet lurking in this system 31 light-years away.

Ron Smith poses Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home in Eagan, Minn. House Democrats are char ...
Voters anxious, wary as Democrats pursue impeachment
By Marc Levy, Nicholas Riccardi and Kathleen Hennessey The Associated Press

In the days since the news that has propelled the impeachment debate, The Associated Press interviewed more than 50 voters across nine states, largely in congressional districts held by freshman Democrats on the front line of the fight.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinent ...
Ukrainian leader upset with release of Trump phone call transcript
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s president says his comments in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump shouldn’t have been publicly released, and is playing down Ukraine’s investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In this handout photo provided by the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson ...
UK lawmakers furious at Johnson for confrontational tone
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash from furious lawmakers Thursday over his use of charged and confrontational language in Parliament about opponents of his Brexit plan. The Speaker of the House of Commons warned that the country’s political culture had turned “toxic.”