Nation and World

Thousands of Israeli soldiers shifting out of Gaza Strip

By Tia Goldenberg, Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
January 1, 2024 - 9:09 am
 
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border w ...
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border with Gaza on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli soldiers from the artillery unit store tank shells in a staging area at the Israeli-Gaz ...
Israeli soldiers from the artillery unit store tank shells in a staging area at the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel ...
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel ...
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Mourners gather in grief around the grave of Israeli soldier Captain Harel Ittah during his fun ...
Mourners gather in grief around the grave of Israeli soldier Captain Harel Ittah during his funeral in Netanya, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Ittah, 22, died of his wounds after he was injured while the army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

TEL AVIV, Israel — Thousands of Israeli soldiers are being shifted out of the Gaza Strip, the military said Monday, in the first significant drawdown of troops since the war began as forces continued to bear down on the main city in the southern half of the enclave.

The troop movement could signal that fighting is being scaled back in some areas of Gaza, particularly in the northern half where the military has said it is close to assuming operational control.

Word of the drawdown came ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region and after the Biden administration bypassed Congress for the second time this month to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel.

But fierce fighting continued in other areas of Gaza, especially the southern city Khan Younis and central areas of the territory. Israel has pledged to charge ahead until its war aims have been achieved, including dismantling Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years.

The Israeli military said an airstrike killed Adel Mismah, a regional commander of Hamas’ elite Nukhba forces, in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Hamas fired a large barrage of rockets toward Israel, including at its commercial hub Tel Aviv, as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The military said in a statement Monday that five brigades, or several thousand troops, were being taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks for training and rest.

In a briefing Sunday that first announced the troop withdrawal without specifying how many forces were leaving, army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari did not say whether the decision meant Israel was launching a new phase of the war.

“The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly,” he said.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’ military and governing capabilities in its war, which was sparked by the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people. Roughly 240 people were taken hostage.

Israel responded with an air, ground and sea offensive that has killed more than 21,900 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel says more than 8,000 terrorists have been killed. It blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, saying the terrorists embed within residential areas, including schools and hospitals.

Israel has said the war will last for months. It has argued that it needs time to clear Gaza of terrorists’ weapons and infrastructure and to prevent Hamas from being able to stage more attacks. Israel has resisted international calls for a long-term cease-fire, saying doing so would amount to a victory for Hamas.

Shlomo Brom, a retired brigadier general once in charge of strategic planning in the Israeli military, said the troop changes may be a result of the U.S. pressure. He said it indicated a shift in how Israel was conducting the war in some areas.

“The war is not stopping,” said Brom. “It is the beginning of a different mode of operation.”

Israelis still largely support the wars aims, even as the cost in soldiers’ lives is mounting.

Over the weekend, the military said that of the soldiers killed since the ground operation began — as of Monday, 172 in total — 18 were killed by friendly fire while another 11 died by weapons or equipment malfunctions or accidents.

Jobain reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip and Magdy from Cairo.

