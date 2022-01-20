50°F
Nation and World

Thunderbirds begin training for 2022 show season

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 - 9:43 pm
 
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds lined up as they prepare to take off from Nellis Air Force Base ...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds lined up as they prepare to take off from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break away from formation in various directions during the ...
All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break away from formation in various directions during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, have begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for their 2022 show season.

The unit based at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas arrived last week at the New Mexico Spaceport near Truth or Consequences for two weeks of training and will then shift to Fort Huachuca, an Army base in Sierra Vista, Arizona, for the trip’s second training leg.

The training is not open to the public, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

“These two locations are excellent training environments, each serving different purposes,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “The show season subjects the team to difficult and ever-changing environments both in the air and on the ground. Training in new and different environments will allow the team to exercise the necessary muscles to ensure our demonstration is precise despite changing conditions.”

After training in Mexico and Arizona, the team will continue on to train with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.

The Thunderbirds’ show schedule begins March 19 at Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix and ends at Nellis on Nov. 5-6.

