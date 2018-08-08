Trial set for man accused of harassing bison at Yellowstone — VIDEO

A 55-year-old Oregon man who was arrested after causing disturbances in three national parks, including harassing a bison in Yellowstone, will remain jailed until his bench trial later this month.

Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five charges stemming from citations issued in Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks in late July. He was arrested last Friday in Glacier park, where rangers found him engaged in another disturbance.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Mark Carman set Reinke’s trial for Aug. 23. He denied him bond, citing his criminal history and his disregard for his bond conditions after he was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct in Grand Teton National Park.

Reinke was cited in Yellowstone for having an open container of alcohol and intentionally disturbing wildlife.