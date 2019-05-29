83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Trial starts against border activist who helped migrants

The Associated Press
May 29, 2019 - 12:11 pm
 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Jury selection has begun in a federal trial against a border activist charged with harboring migrants in a case that advocates say is a politically-motivated.

Scott Daniel Warren was arrested in 2018 when Border Patrol agents found him at a property used to provide aid to immigrants in Ajo, Arizona. Warren was helping two immigrants who had crossed the border illegally.

Prosecutors have argued that migrants Kristian Perez-Villanueva and Jose Arnaldo Sacaria-Goday were never in any real distress.

Warren says the administration of President Donald Trump has cracked down on humanitarian aid groups.

He says the administration has refusing to allow the groups on federal land and has prosecuted volunteers, including several others with the group Warren works with. It is called No More Deaths.

The trial began Wednesday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An April 17, 2019, file photo shows the construction site of the new Route 7 drawbridge in Kear ...
Businesses want government to fix $2T infrastructure needs
By Joyce M. Rosenberg The Associated Press

Small and mid-size businesses want the federal government to follow through on a promise to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure — including roads, bridges and internet.

Roy Moore speaks at a rally Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. President Donald Trump is warning ...
Trump urges Moore not to run again for Senate in Alabama
By Kim Chandler The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Wednesday discouraged Alabama Republican Roy Moore from running for U.S. Senate in 2020, saying that Moore cannot win and the “consequences will be devastating” for his party and policies if Democrats retain the seat.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks May 18, 2019, during ...
2-man race already? Trump-Biden feud may make it seem so
By Steve Peoples and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Democrats won’t pick their nominee for another year, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are acting like the 2020 presidential contest is already a two-man race.

 
KOA fires white worker who pulled gun on black visitors
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.