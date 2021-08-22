Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

Officials warned of the danger of widespread flooding in inland areas as the storm was expected to sweep west from the coast before turning back to the Northeast.

A truck drives through a flooded Atlantic Ave in Westerly, R.I., as Tropical Storm Henri approaches, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Storm clouds loom over boats docked at a marina in Branford, Conn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Cliona Becker Stratford, Conn. and Andrew Licata, of Jersey City, NJ, experience the wind and waves of Tropical Storm Henri in Montauk, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Waves pound a jetty in Montauk, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The parking lot of a marina is flooded during high tide, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Branford, Conn., as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Matt Prue, from Stonington, Conn., walks out into the Atlantic Ocean to body surf the waves from Tropical Storm Henri as it approaches Westerly, R.I., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

WESTERLY, R.I. — Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island early Sunday, packing heavy winds and drenching rains as it began lashing the northeastern U.S. coastline.

The storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph. Officials warned of the danger of widespread flooding in inland areas as the storm was expected to sweep west from the coast before turning back to the Northeast.

Millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages. Residents up and down the coast hoped to be spared the storm’s wrath but prepared for the worst.

Driving surf and sheets of rain scoured the beach towns of southern Rhode Island as the storm approached, leaving some coastal roads nearly impassable. Some small trees had already fallen to the winds and rain, which had swollen local inlets and creeks.

Westerly resident Collette Chisholm, a 20-year resident, said the waves were much higher than normal, but said she wasn’t concerned about her home suffering extensive damage.

“I love storms,” she said. “I think they’re exciting, as long as no one gets hurt.”

In Newport, Paul and Cherie Saunders were riding out the storm in a home that her family has owned since the late 1950s. Their basement flooded with 5 feet of water during Superstorm Sandy nine years ago.

“This house has been through so many hurricanes and so many things have happened,” Cherie Saunders, 68, said. “We’re just going to wait and see what happens.”

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Sunday morning, just shy of hurricane status. The highest winds measured were 75 mph (121 kph) off the coast of Rhode Island.

Experts warned that the storm’s biggest threat likely won’t come from wind but from storm surge and inland flooding, caused by what are expected to be heavy and sustained rains. Some of the highest rain totals were expected inland.