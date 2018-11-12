Trump honors Americans, Allied soldiers who died in WWI

President Donald Trump paid tribute to U.S. and allied soldiers killed in World War I during what he called “a horrible, horrible war” that marked America’s emergence as a world power.

President Donald Trump is backdropped by headstones as he prepares to speak during an American Commemoration Ceremony, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018, at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris. Trump is attending centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the Armistice that ended World War I. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump, left, is accompanied by Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, William Matz as he arrives for an American Commemoration Ceremony, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018, at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris. Trump is attending centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the Armistice that ended World War I. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The famous Paris landmark, the Eiffel Tower, looms in the background of the headstones during an American Commemoration Ceremony, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018, at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris. Trump is attending centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the Armistice that ended World War I. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump, left, and Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, William Matz observe the US national anthem during an American Commemoration Ceremony, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018, at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris. Trump is attending centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the Armistice that ended World War I. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump speaks during an American Commemoration Ceremony, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018, at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris. Trump is attending centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the Armistice that ended World War I. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump stands amongst the headstones during an American Commemoration Ceremony, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018, at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris. Trump is attending centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the Armistice that ended World War I. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

PARIS — President Donald Trump paid tribute to U.S. and Allied soldiers killed in World War I during what he called “a horrible, horrible war” that marked America’s emergence as a world power.

Trump made his comments Sunday at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in the suburbs of Paris, where more than 1,500 Americans who died in the war are buried.

He said that world leaders “are gathered together at this hallowed resting place to pay tribute to the brave Americans” who gave their lives in that war.

Trump said: “It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago.” He made the comments after spending a moment standing alone amid the cemetery’s white crosses.

Trump introduced six American veterans of the Second World War and an U.S. eighth-grader who saved money for two years so he could attend the ceremony to honor the heroes of WWI.



