Trump honors Americans, Allied soldiers who died in WWI

PARIS — President Donald Trump paid tribute to U.S. and Allied soldiers killed in World War I during what he called “a horrible, horrible war” that marked America’s emergence as a world power.
Trump made his comments Sunday at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in the suburbs of Paris, where more than 1,500 Americans who died in the war are buried.
He said that world leaders “are gathered together at this hallowed resting place to pay tribute to the brave Americans” who gave their lives in that war.
Trump said: “It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago.” He made the comments after spending a moment standing alone amid the cemetery’s white crosses.
Trump introduced six American veterans of the Second World War and an U.S. eighth-grader who saved money for two years so he could attend the ceremony to honor the heroes of WWI.
Related
Veterans Day parade packed with tributes in downtown Las Vegas
Trump cancels visit to US cemetery in France for WWI ceremony