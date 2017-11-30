ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Trump lashes out on Twitter at wrong Theresa May

The Associated Press
November 30, 2017 - 3:48 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump initially responded on Twitter to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s criticism of his retweeting of inflammatory anti-Muslim videos from a fringe British political group by directing his message to the wrong Theresa May.

Online archives of Trump’s tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a Twitter user with the handle @theresamay. That user is identified as a woman with a different last name who only has six followers.

That tweet was soon deleted and Trump sent a new message to May’s correct Twitter handle, @theresa_may. He told May not to focus on him and instead worry about “destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”

