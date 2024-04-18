85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.S. and U.K. issue new sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran’s weekend attack on Israel

FILE - The U.S. Treasury Department building, June 6, 2019, in Washington. The U.S. and U.K. on ...
FILE - The U.S. Treasury Department building, June 6, 2019, in Washington. The U.S. and U.K. on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran as concern grows that Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel could fuel a wider war in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
More Stories
Emergency 911 number is dialed on a mobile phone, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Louis. Law e ...
Fiber line cut in Missouri behind 911 outage in Las Vegas, other states
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks with reporters to discuss his proposal of send ...
Congress moving on bipartisan action to punish Iran’s revenge attack on Israel
Chairs are set for missing members of the Bibas family who are held hostage in Gaza at a Passov ...
Israelis grapple with how to celebrate a holiday about freedom as many remain captive
The Glen Canyon Dam is seen, Aug. 21, 2019, in Page, Ariz. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
‘Some difficult news’: New threat emerges to Colorado River system
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press
April 18, 2024 - 1:31 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and U.K. on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran as concern grows that Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel could fuel a wider war in the Middle East.

The sanctions are meant to hold Iran accountable for its weekend attack and to deter further such activity. But the practical impact is likely to be limited because many of the targeted companies already were subject to U.S. sanctions and the individuals singled out for new sanctions are unlikely to have assets in U.S. jurisdictions.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted 16 people and two entities in Iran that produce engines that power the drones used in the April 13 attack on Israel. OFAC also sanctioned five firms involved in steel production and three subsidiaries of Iranian automaker Bahman Group — which is accused of materially supporting Iran’s military and other sanctioned groups. A representative from Bahman was not immediately available for comment.

Additionally, the U.K. targeted several Iranian military branches and individuals involved in Iran’s drone and ballistic missile industries.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he had directed the U.S. Treasury “to continue to impose sanctions that further degrade Iran’s military industries.” “Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran’s attacks,” he said, “we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable.”

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that the sanctions “will further limit Iran’s ability to destabilize the region.”

In addition, the U.S. Commerce Department is imposing new controls to restrict Iran’s access to commercial grade microelectronics, which applies to items manufactured outside the U.S. that are produced using U.S. technology.

The actions come after U.S. officials earlier this week warned that they were readying new sanctions in response to Iran’s activity in the region and to prevent future attacks.

Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters Thursday that the U.S. reimposed travel restrictions on the Iranian delegation at the United Nations that prevents them from traveling outside a two-block radius of U.N. headquarters. These restrictions were imposed during the Trump administration but were lifted very early on by the Biden administration.

Iran’s attack on Israel early Sunday came in response to what it says was an Israeli strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria earlier this month. Israel’s military chief said Monday that his country will respond to the Iranian attack, while world leaders caution against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence.

The U.S. has already sanctioned hundreds of entities and people in Iran — from the central bank and government officials to drone producers and money exchangers — accused of materially supporting Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and foreign militant groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

And U.S. efforts to limit Iran’s income from oil and petroleum products span back decades.

The question remains how effective sanctions will be, and have been, in preventing Iran from ramping up its production of military equipment. American defense officials accuse Iran of supplying drones to Russia as it pursues its invasion of Ukraine, which has reached a third year.

Richard Goldberg, who served as the director for countering Iranian weapons of mass destruction at the National Security Council during the Trump administration, called the new sanctions “important but unimpactful.”

Goldberg, who is a senior adviser at the Washington think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the sanctions rightly impose restrictions on entities involved in Iran’s manufacture of missiles and drones and reinforce some actions affecting key industries already on the books. But he said the new sanctions do not move the ball in forcing the Iranians to seriously change their calculus.

Daniel Pickard, a sanctions attorney at Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney in Washington, said “Iran is now and has been for years the biggest funder of terrorism and sanctions aren’t going to stop that — its the idea that the country is being essentially divorced from the international financial system” he said.

Citing the possibility of sanctions stifling Iran’s economy — “it could only take one more push for its economy to go into an unstoppable slide.”

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a press conference that the U.S. has “been working to diminish Iran’s ability to export oil.”

“There may be more that we could do,” she said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Emergency 911 number is dialed on a mobile phone, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Louis. Law e ...
Fiber line cut in Missouri behind 911 outage in Las Vegas, other states
The Associated Press

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department 911 Communications warned Wednesday of an outage affecting 911 and non-emergency calls in a social media post. Officials said they could see the numbers of those who called from cellphones.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and the House Republican leadership meet with reporte ...
Israel, Ukraine aid gains Biden’s support; Johnson fights to keep job
By Stephen Groves and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Republican Speaker Johnson, facing a choice between losing his job and funding Ukraine, notified lawmakers earlier that he would forge ahead for votes on the package later this week.

Visitors pass through Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Disneyland expansion plan gets key approval from Anaheim City Council
By AMY TAXIN Associated Press

Visitors to Disney’s California parks could one day walk through the snow-covered hamlet of Arendelle from “Frozen” or the bustling, critter-filled metropolis of “Zootopia” under a park expansion plan approved by the Anaheim City Council.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, right, and his deputy Masha Michelson po ...
Saudis, UAE warn of war dangers as Israel-Iran tensions boil
By Dana Khraiche and Sam Dagher Bloomberg News

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called for maximum “self-restraint” in the Middle East to spare the region “from the dangers of war and its dire consequences” in a frank joint statement Wednesday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel will decide when, how to respond to Iran’s attack, Netanyahu says
recommend 2
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
recommend 3
Iran’s foreign minister says U.S. gave Israel ‘green light’ to attack Syrian consulate
recommend 4
Iran vows to ‘punish Zionist regime’ over deadly strike on Iranian consulate attributed to Israel
recommend 5
Congress moving on bipartisan action to punish Iran’s revenge attack on Israel
recommend 6
Israel threatens to attack Iran directly if Tehran launches assault