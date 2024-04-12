86°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.S. bracing for imminent Iranian response to attack attributed to Israel

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he boards Air Force One, Friday, April 12, 2024, at ...
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he boards Air Force One, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to Delaware. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
More Stories
Israeli soldiers work on tanks at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in sout ...
Israeli settlers rampage through a West Bank village, killing 1 Palestinian, wounding 25
Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman, hugs his wife Patti, as his daughter, Kim, left, reacts du ...
If O.J. Simpson’s assets go to court, Goldman, Brown families could be first in line
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a p ...
Trump tests gag order with post insulting 2 likely witnesses in hush money trial
Former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel poses with a t-shirt showing a picture of her husband, Keith ...
‘Scared to death’: Wife of Hamas hostage from N. Carolina begs Congress for help
By Tracy Wilkinson Los Angeles Times
April 12, 2024 - 3:45 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and its allies are sounding an unusually urgent alarm over Iran’s possible plans to retaliate in the coming days over Israel’s purported killing of senior Iranian officials at a diplomatic mission in Syria.

President Joe Biden said Friday the U.S. is “devoted” to defending Israel and “Iran will not succeed.”

Biden answered a couple of shouted questions at the White House on Friday, after delivering a virtual speech to the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Convention on racial justice in New York.

Asked what his message was for Iran, the president’s only reply was: “Don’t.”

He was asked about the possibility of deploying additional U.S. troops to the Middle East and said, “We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel.”

“We will help defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed,” Biden added. He ignored a question about what would trigger a direct U.S. military response.

Asked how imminent an Iranian attack on Israel was, Biden said he didn’t want to get into secure information, “but my expectation is sooner than later.”

U.S. officials said this week that Iran appears to be lining up a series of potential retaliations, including direct attacks on Israeli assets — within Israel territory or at diplomatic missions, or operations carried out by proxy groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon on Israel’s northern border, and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed similar thoughts. “Threats by Iran are inadmissible,” he said.

The trigger for the latest Israel-Iran standoff is the April 1 bombing of an Iranian building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, in which seven high-ranking Iranian military officers from the Islamic Republican Guard were killed.

Iran maintains the attack on its diplomatic mission violated international law. U.S. officials say regardless of whether the building had diplomatic status, it was being used to conduct what they call “terrorist” operations targeting Israel from Lebanon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made clear “that escalation is not in anyone’s interest, and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Thursday. “Escalation is not in Iran’s interest, it’s not in the region’s interest, and it’s not in the world’s interest.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a p ...
Trump tests gag order with post insulting 2 likely witnesses in hush money trial
By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”

People attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed ...
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
By Donato Paolo Mancini, Jennifer Jacobs and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Iran has threatened to hit Israel in retaliation for an attack on a diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital of Damascus last week that killed senior Iranian military officials.

Star Wars themed Lego sets are displayed on a shelf at a Target store on Sept. 29, 2022, in San ...
4 arrested after accused in Lego thefts worth nearly $300K
Jack Dolan, Los Angeles Times

Four middle-aged suspects were arrested in Southern California this week when police found them in possession of roughly $300,000 worth of purloined Lego sets, authorities said.

Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Utah dam, with large crack, threatens town near Bryce Canyon
By Brittany Peterson and Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

Workers tried to shore up a rural Utah dam after a 60-foot crack opened and sent water pouring into a creek and endangering a town’s residents.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
recommend 2
Iran’s foreign minister says U.S. gave Israel ‘green light’ to attack Syrian consulate
recommend 3
Tel Aviv GPS scrambles as Israel awaits Iran revenge attack
recommend 4
Iran vows to ‘punish Zionist regime’ over deadly strike on Iranian consulate attributed to Israel
recommend 5
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill dozens, hit weapons depot
recommend 6
Israel threatens to attack Iran directly if Tehran launches assault