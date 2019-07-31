94°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

UN experts: Islamic State aims for resurgence in Iraq, Syria

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 3:13 pm
 

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. experts say leaders of the Islamic State extremist group are aiming to consolidate and create conditions for an “eventual resurgence in its Iraqi and Syrian heartlands.”

The experts said in a report to the Security Council this week that the process is more advanced in Iraq, where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and most of the militant group’s leadership are now based.

But they said the IS covert network in Syria is spreading and sleeper cells are being established at the provincial level, mirroring what has been happening in Iraq since 2017.

The expert panel said al-Qaida “remains resilient” though its immediate global threat remains unclear, with its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri “reported to be in poor health and doubts as to how the group will manage the succession.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto speaks during a roundtable with reporters at the Lloyd Geor ...
Bill promotes benefits for women veterans
By / RJ

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has introduced a bill to encourage female veterans to take advantage of health care and other benefits available to them after leaving the military.

In a June 26, 2019, file photo, R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal C ...
R. Kelly lawyers barred from talking about new evidence

A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday barred attorneys from divulging new evidence in R. Kelly’s child pornography case, saying he wants to ensure the celebrity case isn’t tried in the media.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Nationa ...
Biden likely focus of attacks in debate round 2 for Dems tonight
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

Joe Biden has read all the modifiers in front of his front-runner status: shaky, fragile, vulnerable. He’ll try to leave the debate stage tonight with a more positive adjective attached to his name.

In this Nov. 5, 1993 file photo, director Harold Prince, right, talks with choreographer Gillia ...
Broadway producer Hal Prince, winner of 21 Tony Awards, dead at 91
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as “The Phantom of the Opera,” ”Cabaret,” ”Company” and “Sweeney Todd” and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died. Prince was 91.

 
Bloody car, Walmart vest lead to suspect in Georgia machete attack
The Associated Press

Police say a machete-wielding man accused of attacking a customer in a gas station parking lot was apprehended after he left his Walmart employee vest and name badge behind, and blood stains were later found on his car.