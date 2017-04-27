United reaches settlement with man dragged off plane — VIDEO

New video has surfaced of Dr. David Dao calmly boarding the now-infamous United Airlines flight before he was dragged off the plane. (Inside Edition/Inform)

In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz delivers remarks in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. (Richard Drew/AP)

CHICAGO — A Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to crew members has reached a settlement with the airline for undisclosed amount.

David Dao’s legal team announced the settlement Thursday in a brief statement. The agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential.

Cellphone video of the April 9 confrontation aboard a jetliner at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport sparked widespread public outrage over the treatment of Dao.

The footage showed airport police officers pulling the 69-year-old father of five from his seat and dragging him down the aisle. His lawyer says he lost teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

