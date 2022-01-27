42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession

By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 - 5:58 am
 
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Sava ...
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, bouncing back with resilience from 2020’s brief but devastating coronavirus recession.

The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — expanded 5.7% in 2021. It was the strongest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 after a previous recession. The economy ended the year by growing at an unexpectedly brisk 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Squeezed by inflation and still gripped by COVID-19 caseloads, the economy is expected to keep expanding this year, though at a slower pace. Many economists have been downgrading their forecasts for the current January-March quarter, reflecting the impact of the omicron variant. For all of 2022, the International Monetary Fund has forecast that the the nation’s GDP growth will slow to 4%.

Many U.S. businesses, especially restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues, remain under pressure from the omicron variant, which has kept millions of people hunkered down at home to avoid crowds. Consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy, may be further held back this year by the loss of government aid to households, which nurtured activity in 2020 and 2021 but has mainly expired.

What’s more, the Federal Reserve made clear Wednesday that it plans to raise interest rates multiple times this year to battle the hottest inflation in nearly four decades. Those rate increases will make borrowing more expensive and perhaps slow the economy this year.

Growth last year was driven up by a 7.9% surge in consumer spending and a 9.5% increase in private investment. For the final three months of 2021, consumer spending rose at a more muted 3.3% annual pace. But private investment rocketed 32% higher.

Arising from the 2020 pandemic recession, a healthy rebound had been expected for 2021. GDP had shrunk 3.4% in 2020, the steepest full-year drop since an 11.6% plunge in 1946, when the nation was demobilizing after World War II. The eruption of COVID in March 2020 had led authorities to order lockdowns and businesses to abruptly shut down or reduce hours. Employers slashed a staggering 22 million jobs. The economy sank into a deep recession.

But super-low interest rates, huge infusions of government aid — including $1,400 checks to most households — and, eventually, the widespread rollout of vaccines revived the economy. Many consumers regained the confidence and financial wherewithal to go out and spend again.

The resurgence in demand was so robust, in fact, that it caught businesses off guard. Many struggled to acquire enough supplies and workers to meet a swift increase in customer orders. With many people now working remotely, shortages became especially acute for goods ordered for homes, from appliances to sporting goods to electronic equipment. And with computer chips in especially short supply, auto dealers were left desperately short of vehicles.

Factories, ports and freight yards were overwhelmed, and supply chains became ensnarled. Inflation began to accelerate. Over the past 12 months, consumer prices soared 7% — the fastest year-over-year inflation since 1982. Food, energy and autos were among the items whose prices soared the most.

Late last year, the economy began to show signs of fatigue. Retail sales, for instance, fell 1.9% in December. And manufacturing slowed in December to its lowest level in 11 months, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index.

MOST READ
1
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
2
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
3
Raiders’ Hobbs enters guilty plea to lesser charge following DUI arrest
Raiders’ Hobbs enters guilty plea to lesser charge following DUI arrest
4
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
5
Gun range members claim fraud; owner says ‘con man’ caused financial problems
Gun range members claim fraud; owner says ‘con man’ caused financial problems
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on on Dec. 27, 2021, in Salt ...
Poll: Eventually it will be flu & COVID season, many feel
By Kate Brumback, Nathan Ellgren and Jocelyn Noveck The Associated Press

Many Americans agree that they’re going to “be stuck with it forever” — or, at the least, for a long time.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during his re-nominations hearing before t ...
Fed planning to raise interest rates in order to cool inflation
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation.

Protesters gather for a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in front of the Lincoln Memoria ...
Biden administration withdraws vaccine mandate for businesses
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Edward Curran works on the floor, ...
Stock market recovers after steep slide early in the day
By Damian J. Troise The Associated Press

Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide precipitated by uncertainty over the Federal Reserve and Ukraine.

FILE - A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday ...
US jobless claims rise to 286K, highest since October
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds lined up as they prepare to take off from Nellis Air Force Base ...
Thunderbirds begin training for 2022 show season
The Associated Press

The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas, have begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for their season.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, announced efforts to temporarily employ Nationa ...
New Mexico calls in National Guard to sub for sick teachers
By Morgan Lee and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

New Mexico is the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections.