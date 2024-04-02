66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

US pushes alternatives to Rafah invasion in Hamas war talks with Israel

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan grimaces during a joint press conference wi ...
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan grimaces during a joint press conference with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
More Stories
Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, ...
U.S. military says it destroyed Houthi drones over Red Sea, Yemen
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during the Club Golf Aw ...
Trump post $175M bond to avert asset seizure during NY fraud appeal
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and ...
Israel’s military withdraw from Shifa Hospital
The Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion for Monday, April 1, 2024, Not an April Fool's joke. (AP ...
No joke: April Fool’s Day Powerball jackpot is $1B
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
April 1, 2024 - 6:01 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Top American and Israeli officials held virtual talks Monday as the U.S. pushed alternatives to the ground assault against Hamas terrorists under consideration by Israelis in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a move the U.S. opposes on humanitarian grounds and that has frayed relations between the two allies.

President Joe Biden and his administration have publicly and privately urged Israel for months to refrain from a large-scale incursion into Rafah without a credible plan to relocate and safeguard noncombatants. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israeli forces, which are trying to eradicate Hamas after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, must be able to enter the city to root out the group’s remaining battalions.

The more than two-and-a-half-hour meeting by secure video conference was described by both sides as constructive and productive, as Washington encourages the Israelis to avoid an all-out assault on the city, where an estimated four battalions of Hamas terrorists are dispersed among more than 1.3 million civilians. The White House has instead pushed Israel to take more targeted actions to kill or capture Hamas leaders while limiting civilian impacts.

The potential operation in the city has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier. The U.S. has already openly said Israel must do more to allow food and other goods through its blockade of Gaza.

“They agreed that they share the objective to see Hamas defeated in Rafah,” the U.S. and Israeli teams known as the Strategic Consultative Group said in a joint statement released by the White House. “The U.S. side expressed its concerns with various courses of action in Rafah. The Israeli side agreed to take these concerns into account and to have follow up discussions between experts overseen by the SCG. The follow-up discussions would include in person SCG meeting as early as next week.”

The virtual meeting came a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Netanyahu when the U.S. didn’t veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken chaired the meeting for the U.S. side. The Israeli side was led by Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister for Strategic Affairs and Netanyahu confidant Ron Dermer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during the Club Golf Aw ...
Trump post $175M bond to avert asset seizure during NY fraud appeal
By Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

A New York appellate court had given the former president 10 days to put up the money after a panel of judges agreed last month to slash the amount needed to stop the clock on enforcement.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and ...
Israel’s military withdraw from Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

The Israeli military has described the raid on Shifa Hospital as a major battlefield victory in the nearly six-month war.

People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government an ...
Tens of thousands of protesters pressure Israeli prime minister
By Melanie Lindman, Wafaa Shurafa, and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Protesters urged the government to reach a cease-fire deal to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists and to hold early elections.

(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
2 people killed in plane crash near Lake Tahoe
The Associated Press

Two people died when a single-engine airplane crashed in a California mountain town north of Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

The Rocky Creek closure on California Highway 1 is seen, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Monterey Co ...
Part of California’s Highway 1 collapses in storm
The Associated Press

A stretch of California’s scenic Highway 1 collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, forcing closures and stranding motorists near Big Sur.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Talks resume on bringing Israeli delegation to Washington, sources say
recommend 2
First ship to use a new sea route delivers aid to Gaza, Israeli miliary says
recommend 3
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume Sunday in Qatar
recommend 4
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
recommend 5
Israel’s Netanyahu rebuffs U.S. plea to halt Rafah offensive
recommend 6
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall