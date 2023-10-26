72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

US shares hard lessons with Israel

By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press
October 25, 2023 - 11:36 pm
 
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in to ...
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in to ...
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed houses after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Tues ...
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed houses after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

The prospect of Israeli forces launching an assault into Gaza’s dense urban neighborhoods, where terrorists use civilians as human shields, brings back searing memories of the deadly battles the U.S.-led coalition fought against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

For Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his military leaders, that intense combat and the thousands of civilians killed in airstrikes and neighborhood gunfights in Mosul and Raqqa are lessons to be shared as Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion against Hamas.

“In our conversations with the Israelis, and as we’ve made very clear, we’re continuing to highlight the importance of mitigating civilian casualties and ensuring that … things like safety corridors are thought through,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday.

The U.S. can paint a vivid picture of civilian slaughter. During the eight-month siege to liberate Mosul from Islamic insurgents, as many as 10,000 people were killed, including at least 3,200 civilians from airstrikes, artillery fire or mortar rounds between October 2016 and the fall of the Islamic State group in July 2017.

Austin; Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. Eric Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command; and other senior military commanders all spent time in the region around then and watched the violence unfold.

“Sharing our 20 years of lessons learned is occurring up and down the chain,” said Navy Capt. Jereal Dorsey, the spokesman for Brown.

Underscoring that priority, the United States has sent a team of military advisers to Israel, including Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, who helped lead special operations forces against the Islamic State group.

Glynn, who also served in Fallujah during some of the most heated urban combat there at the height of the Iraq War, will be able to advise the Israelis on how to mitigate civilian casualties in urban warfare.

“These officials include Gen. Glenn, have experience when it comes to urban combat,” Ryder told reporters Tuesday. “They’re in there temporarily with their military expertise to just go through and discuss some of the hard questions that the IDF should consider as they plan various scenarios.”

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet Satu ...
DeSantis says he’s arranged to send weapons, drones to Israel
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

The office of the Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate says it worked with groups to send privately funded weapons and ammunition for the war against Hamas.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks at the Pentagon on Thursday, Oct. ...
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
By Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he has not directly sought assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will hold off on an expected ground invasion into Gaza before hostages can be released.

More stories
Pentagon providing Israel urban combat advisers as ground assault looms
Pentagon providing Israel urban combat advisers as ground assault looms
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel hammers Gaza, cuts off food, fuel, medicine
Israel hammers Gaza, cuts off food, fuel, medicine
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion