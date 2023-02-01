USDA recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said food may not show outward signs of contamination but still be contaminated.

(United States Department of Agriculture)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall of approximately 2,581,816 pounds of Conagra Brands, Inc., canned meat and poultry products Tuesday after a packaging defect was discovered that may cause food to be contaminated.

Products impacted by the recall include Armour Star Vienna Sausage, Great Value Vienna Sausage and Kroger Vienna Sausage. The full list of impacted products can be found at fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury from the products listed, FSIS said. However, FSIS recommends people should not consume these products, and should instead throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions about the recall may call 800-289-6014.