Nation and World

Utah state parks increase prices for annual passes

The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 - 5:18 pm
 
A hiker returns from Jenny's Canyon trail at Snow Canyon State Park on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2020, ...
A hiker returns from Jenny's Canyon trail at Snow Canyon State Park on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Ivins, Utah. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Snow tops some of the thousands of hoodoos, called goblins, in Goblin Valley State Park in Utah ...
Snow tops some of the thousands of hoodoos, called goblins, in Goblin Valley State Park in Utah. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sand Hollow Beach at Sand Hollow State Park in Utah (St. George and Zion area tourism office)
Sand Hollow Beach at Sand Hollow State Park in Utah (St. George and Zion area tourism office)

SALT LAKE CITY — Park officials in Utah have said residents will see an increase in annual pass prices for state parks this year.

Passes for visitors living in the state increased from $75 to $100 and senior passes increased from $30 to $50 on Friday, marking the first increase in 25 years, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday.

“Money generated by these fees will be spent on maintaining visitors’ access to the best possible outdoor facilities and experiences,” the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation said in a statement on Thursday. “Over the past several years the Division has reinvested over $42 million back into the parks to add and improve recreational opportunities, infrastructure, and facilities.”

The statement attributed the rising cost to an increase in operating costs and visitation numbers.

State parks visitation levels fluctuated wildly this year, with admissions nosediving during the spring lockdown and then skyrocketing as safety regulations were relaxed during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

