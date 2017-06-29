Utah’s Brian Head resort to reopen as wildfire threat passes

Some of the area’s hiking and mountain biking trails will reopen for what is traditionally one of the town’s busiest weekends.

Burnt vegetation surrounds a road, seen from a point east of where the fire started at Brian Head, Utah, in Dixie National Forest a few miles off State Route 143 on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brian Head residents will be able to return to their homes Friday, and the Utah town’s ski resort will reopen a day later, according to the area tourism bureau.

The resort will open some of its hiking trails and mountain biking areas to the public — two weeks after a wildfire that scorched the surrounding forest ignited, the Cedar City-Brian Head Tourism Bureau said in a release.

The reopening comes just in time for businesses to benefit from what is traditionally one of the town’s busiest weekends of the summer.

Bret Howser, town manager of Brian Head, said the population in town can grow to 10,000 for the Fourth of July weekend. The town has about 100 permanent residents, he said, but the population usually hovers around 1,000 because of part-time residents, he said.

Tourists who visit the resort will be able to use the chair lift-accessible hiking trails and mountain bike park. Many other trails will remain closed.

Visitors will have limited access to state highways as crews continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, which is burning away from Brian Head.

The enormous blaze, which had consumed more than 90 square miles of forest as of Thursday morning and was about 15 percent contained, was started by a person who used a torch tool to burn weeds.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.