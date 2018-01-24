Nation and World

Vandals damage ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site in Iowa

The Associated Press
January 24, 2018 - 4:40 am
 

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A vandal has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the “Field of Dreams” field by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports workers at the site outside Dyersville found the damage Tuesday morning and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs.

Owner Denise Stillman says a vehicle made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system. The damage was especially severe because the ground was soft following warm weather and rain.

Stillman says repairs will continue through the summer but the field will remain open.

Thousands visit the eastern Iowa field at no charge, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.

It was created for the movie “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner.

