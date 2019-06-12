105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Victim ID’d in accidental shooting at NC restaurant

The Associated Press
June 12, 2019 - 1:03 pm
 

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police have identified an elementary school teacher as the woman they say accidentally fatally shot herself in the stomach inside a Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

News outlets report police have confirmed the victim as 28-year-old Madison Moore. The Charlotte Observer reports Moore was a third-grade teacher in a school district north of Charlotte.

Investigators said last week that Moore was storing a 9mm gun she owned in her purse when it fired and killed her.

In a news release, police called the death “accidental.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Law enforcement personnel work on the roof of the AXA Equitable building, center, Tuesday, June ...
Pilot killed in NYC helicopter crash radioed he was lost
By Michael R. Sisak and Karen Matthews The Associated Press

The pilot killed when his helicopter hit the roof of a New York City skyscraper in rain and fog radioed that he was lost and trying to get back to the heliport but couldn’t find it, an official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Attorney General William Barr, gestures as he speaks during a graduation ceremony for students ...
Trump asserts executive privilege in census fight
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege over documents that were subpoenaed by Congress related to the administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General Deputy Inspector General for Audit Servic ...
Abuse, neglect in nursing facilities unreported, says report
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Nursing facilities have failed to report thousands of serious cases of potential neglect and abuse of seniors on Medicare even though it’s a federal requirement for them to do so, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.